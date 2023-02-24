If they're going to put themselves in better position for squeezing into the NCAA Tournament field, they're going to have to do something they haven't done in quite a while and play at a consistently high level away from Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers, 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC, are preparing for the two most crucial games of their season Saturday at N.C. State and Tuesday at Virginia.

So it's fair to say Tyson is a microcosm of a team that was once leaving a vapor trail of wins and positive vibes, only to discover that life gets harder when the target gets bigger.

Wednesday night against Syracuse, Tyson scored 29 points in 31 minutes. In his previous four games, Tyson totaled 39 points in 130 minutes.

That's really the burden of becoming a headlining player, one of those rare guys at Clemson that plays his way into ACC player-of-the-year consideration.

Yet of late, the veteran has seen what added attention means when it's coming from opposing defenses.

CLEMSON -- Hunter Tyson has been lavished with lots of favorable attention this season, much deserved given how well he's played.

And a key ingredient to that is their best players playing well. For Tyson, that's been easier said than done as he's drawn more focus from opposing defenses.

"He's a pro," said Miami coach Jim Larranaga. "He's a great player."

The price of that stature was on full display against Larranaga's team when Miami came to Clemson and handed the Tigers their first home defeat of the season.

Tyson finished with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and hit some shots early, but the long and athletic Wooga Poplar hounded him over the second half when he got off just three shots and scored two points.

Tyson's seven shot attempts that night were a part of a trend: He got off just two attempts in the blowout loss at North Carolina, then made three shots on just seven attempts in the 40-point home victory over Florida State.

"The one thing everybody has to understand is Hunter is not as good of a dribble-drive guy," Brad Browell said. "So it's not as easy for Hunter to just catch the ball on a wing and go dribble, drive and score all the time. I mean he can do it some. But there's some things that he has limitations with so it's not quite as easy.

"So it's not as easy to just kind of get him the ball in a close-out, or do some things to always get him the ball in a position where he can score."

When Tyson missed his first 6 attempts from 3-point range at Louisville, he was 1-for-11 from long range dating to the Florida State game before he hit back-to-back 3-pointers when it was pretty much too late.

Earlier this season when the Tigers were beating N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Louisville in succession, Tyson averaged 21 points a game and was often unstoppable.

But maybe those late 3-pointers at Louisville, coupled with extra focus on shooting in the practice run-up to the Syracuse game, triggered something. Tyson was back to his old self in making six 3-pointers on 12 attempts while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

After the game we asked Tyson for his take on why he wasn't getting more shots in previous games.

"I think that's just how it goes sometimes," he said. "We've got a lot of weapons on this team, so I just try and do whatever I can to help the team win. And sometimes that's not me shooting as much.

"If the defense does a good job of trying to take me away, I'm not going to settle for bad shots because that's not fair to our team. So I haven't been getting as many shots, but I wasn't too worried about it. I know we've got a bunch of weapons on this team."

Yet as the driving force for so many wins earlier this season, Tyson is probably going to have to be a big producer if this team wants to do something special this season.

In conference games, Tyson is actually behind PJ Hall in scoring average with 16.59 points a game compared to 17.53 from Hall. Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby ranks atop the ACC with 18.2 points per game, followed by Joseph Girard of Syracuse, Grant Basile of Virginia Tech and Terquavion Smith of N.C. State.

Tyson does rank third in ACC rebounding with 9.71 per game, so he's firmly in the conversation for first-team all-conference.

Individual accolades are not what Tyson is after, but he'll probably have to be a big individual contributor if this team is going to accomplish its big dreams.

