It's never going to feel like the first time, and that was illustrated with the relative golf clap that came from the 2018 team upon learning it was a No. 2 seed and playing No. 3 seed Notre Dame at Jerry World.

Even when Clemson knew it was in on that unforgettable day, there was still a tinge of magic and wonder that came when the Tigers were officially in the 2015 final four.

CLEMSON -- Just three years ago, they made a mad dash back home from Charlotte and opened the gates of Death Valley for the big pizza party.

It's OK for this event to be ho-hum relative to when it was all new and wonderful. Four consecutive playoff trips is the standard around here, and the more subdued reaction underscores that.

But the head coach is always eager to remind everyone about things that still need celebrating. And sure enough, he made this day into a celebration of yet another great season.

While Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State had better things to do than put on some silly watch party, Swinney had no problem ordering all the pizzas and then throwing on the cowboy hat with the ESPN cameras rolling.

Kirby Smart is so locked in on the early signing period that he probably went straight to that after finishing up his postgame press conference in Atlanta following a crushing loss to Alabama.

For Swinney and his staff, there will be a time for that -- and very soon. But today was about taking a deep breath and commemorating something that is the envy of just about everyone else in college football.

On Nov. 15 of 2014, Clemson suffered a 28-6 loss at Georgia Tech. Since that day, the Tigers have won 56 of 60 games.

Fifty-six of 60 games.

That run, which of course includes a national championship (and darned near another) and four straight conference titles, gives Swinney's program credibility it didn't have back in 2015 when elite status was new and weird and wonderful.

Let's say the 2015 team had this year's schedule. The Tigers would've been assailed all year in the conversations about who's deserving and who's not.

Instead, this year we didn't hear much of a peep. Was their schedule weak? Sure it was.

Does it matter enough to ding them for it? Not even close.

The 2018 Tigers took care of business after two wobbly showings in the first five games. They did what they're supposed to do by blowing inferior teams out of the water. That, combined with the money in the bank earned from previous years' achievements, is why no one with any credibility is questioning what this team is made of.

There was some late suspense about the pairings late Saturday night and Sunday morning, but that seemed more manufactured as some of the talking heads did their best to spin Georgia as one of the four best teams.

The more you heard them drone on and on, the more you heard them ignore the two losses and the absolute beatdown at the hands of LSU, the more you started to wonder if Alabama and Georgia should've just been co-champions last year after the Crimson Tide won in overtime. Because if the result is secondary to a subjective view of who's better, then why not just give two trophies when two teams play a great, evenly-matched game?

Smart has built a monster in Athens, and that commands respect from all corners including this one. But it's hard to feel sorry for a team that tripped over itself once again when up double digits on Alabama.