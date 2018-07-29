Tigerillustrated.com

Help is on the way
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It wasn’t that many years ago when the most popular offseason items we wrote seemed to be about which first-year freshmen were set to walk in and challenge for starting jobs.
Of course, that’s likewise true this summer in regards to five-star Trevor Lawrence’s case versus incumbent Kelly Bryant for the starting quarterback spot.
But typically when newcomers are in the conversation for leading roles, it’s because a void already exits on the depth chart.
Your consistently elite teams tend to seldom have those because they’ve recruited and built depth along the way.
And we’ve reached the spot, three playoff appearances and a national title later, where Clemson can be classified among the consistently elite.
Those teams are playing several freshmen because those newcomers are the cream of the recruiting crop. Redshirting probably doesn’t advance their physical stature enough to justify it; what they need is experience to foster their football development.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news