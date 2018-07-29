Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It wasn’t that many years ago when the most popular offseason items we wrote seemed to be about which first-year freshmen were set to walk in and challenge for starting jobs.

Of course, that’s likewise true this summer in regards to five-star Trevor Lawrence’s case versus incumbent Kelly Bryant for the starting quarterback spot.

But typically when newcomers are in the conversation for leading roles, it’s because a void already exits on the depth chart.

Your consistently elite teams tend to seldom have those because they’ve recruited and built depth along the way.

And we’ve reached the spot, three playoff appearances and a national title later, where Clemson can be classified among the consistently elite.