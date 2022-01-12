Help wanted

D.J. Gordon, Clemson's Assistant Director of Football Operations & Creative Media. (TI File)

Venables' famed get-back coach, Adam Smotherman, followed Elliott to Virginia to be the head strength-and-conditioning coach. Again, a significant promotion. But what about the guys who elected to stay? We know about Wes Goodwin, whom Venables wanted to help run his defense and coach linebackers. There are other names who haven't yet been reported, though. We can tell you that Elliott pursued both Jordan Sorrells and D.J. Gordon, and both opted to remain at Clemson. Sorrells has been at Clemson for seven seasons, all in the recruiting department. For the past two years he has been the Director of Football Recruiting as Dabo Swinney has built his recruiting apparatus to resemble more of an NFL scouting and evaluation model (thus rendering antiquated the title of "recruiting coordinator" traditionally given to position coaches). Gordon is the Assistant Director of Football Operations and Creative Media and has been at Clemson for more than 13 years, starting as the assistant equipment manager in the summer of 2008. He was a vital part of Clemson becoming a pioneering social-media presence at the same time the football program was ascending to powerhouse status.

Former Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates released two statements following his departure to Oklahoma. (AP)

According to a source inside the football program, Venables and Elliott pursued more than 10 people "from all areas of the staff" who elected to remain at Clemson. We believe J.P. Losman, a senior offensive support staffer, had an opportunity to join Elliott in Charlottesville but chose to stay at the place he's been since 2017. So it certainly appears that everyone who left did so for a promotion. That includes Ted Roof, who was a support staffer at Clemson and is now an on-field coach and co-defensive coordinator for Venables. Bates caused a stir by the manner he chose to depart, but you could objectively argue that the decision itself was an upward move. By all appearances, Bates has the desire to be a head coach. When he gets passed over here at Clemson for the role of co-coordinator, if you're in his shoes you're probably correct in thinking it'll be a long time before you'll be able to advance to a coordinator role at Clemson; Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn probably aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Clemson senior offensive assistant J.P. Losman. (Tigerillustrated.com)