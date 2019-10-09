THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's staff has continued working toward attracting a highly rated offensive lineman to campus, and its efforts appear set to pay off this weekend.

Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County junior high-four star offensive tackle Micah Morris told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this week that the plans to attend Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State.