Concord (N.C) Cannon School guard Isaiah Henry took an official visit for the Tigers' homecoming weekend -- with his well-known brother in town, and the football team facing his hometown school.

The stars aligned for Clemson basketball to take its first big swing at a priority junior target this past weekend.

"It was phenomenal," Henry told Tigerillustrated.com. "The hospitality the coaches provided for me -- it was my first official, but they set the bar high for sure. How the Clemson coaches really feel about me -- it showed that I'm a priority for their 2025 class and I can do a lot for their program."

Henry (6-4, 205) picked up his offer from Clemson in April. But Brad Brownell and staff have been courting him much longer, as he attended a football game as a basketball recruit a year ago as well.

Georgetown accounted for his latest offer this summer, with Georgia, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State having also joined in this calendar year. Many other power conference programs have been in contact.

Isaiah is the younger brother of former Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry, a rookie fifth-round pick of the NFL's Washington Commanders this season.

Isaiah made the trip with his mother, Nicole; one of his older sisters, Maya; and nephew, Malachi; his father, Keith, coached football that day at N.C. A&T.

K.J. had a game Thursday night and flew in for the homecoming weekend, but they only crossed paths during Saturday's football game against Wake Forest.

"He wanted it to be my own visit," Henry said.

"Coach Brownell told me if my last name was Smith, they'd still be recruiting me heavily. He realizes what my brother has done, but he's recruiting me for me. My brother accomplished a lot there. But if I go there, it's going to be for me. They love me for who I am as a player. But it's also nice to have a brother who's gone there who can give me insights on what it's like there."

Upon arrival Friday, Henry toured the practice facility and weight room, talked with Brownell, ate dinner with the team, watched practice, met with a team nutritionist and then toured academic buildings. After an NIL education seminar, the family then had dinner at Brownell's house before Henry went to hang out with player hosts R.J. Godfrey and Chauncey Wiggins.

"The best part of the visit was probably that it was nice to step away from the athletics side," Henry said. "Getting the full tour of campus was something different. Seeing where I'd be living in the dorms and things like that -- it was nice getting away from all the hype."

Saturday morning, Henry engaged in an early photoshoot before having breakfast with Clemson's coaches. Then he had a more extended sitdown with Brownell.

"He believes I can be a special player," Henry said. "With developing -- I have NBA aspirations, and he's a guy who can get me where I need to be.

"I told him that even if I knew where I was going, I wasn't going to make my decision until next year. I will continue evaluating all the schools. But I'm high on the Tigers, for sure."