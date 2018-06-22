THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Class of 2020 linebacker Stephen Dix, Jr. is just starting to emerge as a national level recruit, with offers from the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and several others rolling in over the last few months.

This summer, Dix is working to get out on the road and check out colleges in person as he continues to acclimate himself with coaches at various programs.