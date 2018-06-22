Highly regarded Florida linebacker checks out Clemson, UGA
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Class of 2020 linebacker Stephen Dix, Jr. is just starting to emerge as a national level recruit, with offers from the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and several others rolling in over the last few months.
This summer, Dix is working to get out on the road and check out colleges in person as he continues to acclimate himself with coaches at various programs.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news