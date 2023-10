BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This highly-regarded wide receiver out of Georgia has been raking in the offers with UGA and Florida already on board.

He just visited Clemson's campus with his parents, then the Tigers offered.

Then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com.

Clemson is a major factor here.

HIGHLY-REGARDED GEORGIA WR WEIGHS IN ON NEW CLEMSON OFFER, RECRUITING (For subscribers-only)

DAILY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!