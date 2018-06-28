Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 06:37:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Highly regarded receiver likes Clemson's approach

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Among the headlining competitors at the Dabo Swinney Camp this month was a touted young receiver who continues to target a Clemson offer.

Roswell (Ga.) Centennial 2021 wideout Julian Nixon worked out for one period of the camp earlier this month.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}