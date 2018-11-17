THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel CLEMSON -- Last week, Dabo Swinney bristled at ESPN's pregame obsession about how the cold weather would affect Clemson at Boston College. Safe to say the storyline was overdone. Tigerillustrated.com's In-game Thread For Subscribers-only But it also might be safe to say the offense hasn't exactly brought the heat over the last two games amid the cold weather in Beantown and Tigertown.

Clemson sophomore back Travis Etienne is shown here Saturday evening celebrating one of his two touchdowns against Duke. Getty

After scoring just 20 points in Chestnut Hill, Clemson's offense took a while to get in gear Saturday against Duke inside a bundled-up Death Valley. "Just could not get in any rhythm in the first half," Swinney said. The Tigers are certainly dealing with first-world problems these days, as a lot of teams out there would love to be 11-0 and barreling toward a fourth straight ACC title. It's been a long time since this team had stressful moments in the fourth quarter -- Sept. 29 against Syracuse, to be exact -- so it's not like fans should be all pitchforky over winning 35-6 over Duke. That said, for a while this one surely veered off the script everyone intended when they flocked to this game for a stress-free evening of partying, celebrating the seniors and honoring the military. Six punts on the first seven drives tend to create uneasy feelings. So do 17 rushing yards in the first half. So do all those drops, seemingly more on this night than there have been all season combined. This was a win, yes. One that puts the Tigers one step closer to an undefeated season with South Carolina the only remaining obstacle in that mission. But for the second consecutive week, it was also a departure from the sizzling offensive ways we saw when the Tigers were lighting up Wake Forest for 63, N.C. State for 41, Florida State for 59 and Louisville for 77. Maybe Alabama's shocking first-half struggles against The Citadel should've been a sign that things weren't automatically going to be easy for Clemson later in the day.

Justyn Ross turned in a team-high 76 receiving yards versus the Blue Devils. AP

After entering the locker room up 14-6, the Tigers reached the end zone on their first three possessions of the second half to make everyone feel comfortable again.

When it was over, Clemson had 459 yards of offense with 251 passing and 208 on the ground. Travis Etienne had 81 determined rushing yards on nine carries, including touchdown runs of 27 and 29 yards on the first two possessions of the third quarter. Trevor Lawrence was a bit off at times while throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns on a 21-of-38 clip. His numbers would've been bigger if not for a large number of drops, including a deep ball that Derion Kendrick couldn't hall in and multiple drops by Amari Rodgers. Senior Hunter Renfrow also had a couple of drops, but that wasn't the main concern about him after he left the game in the second quarter upon landing on his head while diving for a ball. Swinney said he's continuing to be evaluated but seemed fine in the locker room after the game. While guys around him were bobbling the ball, Justyn Ross showed he came to play. He had four catches for 76 yards, provided an early spark with a 41-yard catch that set up the first score, and was key in a pivotal second-quarter juncture. After the offense couldn't get out of its own way with three consecutive punts, the Tigers started moving the ball down the field late in the second quarter. Braden Galloway mistimed his jump and dropped a ball deep in Blue Devil territory, but Ross then hauled in a pass and got a first down on second effort. Then Lawrence hit Ross on a gorgeous back-shoulder throw for a 19-yard touchdown strike that capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive and put Clemson up 14-6.

A happy Dabo Swinney stops for a moment to take a selfie with fans in Death Valley following his team's 35-6 win over Duke late Saturday night. Getty

As usual for this Clemson team, the defense gives the offense plenty of at-bats by racking up tackles for loss and getting off the field. Syracuse was the last offense that scored a consequential touchdown against this defense. It's become such a routine that you almost forget about what a staggering run this group is on. Duke moved the ball well early, shockingly well, and could've easily been up 14-0 instead of 6-0. But Brent Venables' crew tightened the screws from there in holding the Blue Devils to 33 total yards over a seven-possession stretch from the second quarter to the third. Duke finished with 262 yards and 17 first downs but was behind the chains often with Clemson totaling nine tackles for loss and four sacks. A few weeks ago, the Tigers' offense scored 28 points in the third quarter alone against Louisville. Now they've totaled 27 points in the first half of their past two games. Not terrible, but also not to the standard this group has set for itself. Early forecasts call for the weather to be warmer when the Gamecocks come to town. Maybe that's a good omen for the offense.

