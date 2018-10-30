THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The calendar was circled. The stadium was packed with black-clad fans who had all day to guzzle alcohol and the possibility of finally knocking off Clemson.

This was to be their showcase on national television, their time to get it right and make up for those excruciatingly close losses the previous three years. There was no Deshaun or Jordan Leggett or Mike Williams or Wayne Gallman to rescue the Tigers now.

Their turf. Their Heisman Trophy winner from the previous season. Their mastermind tactician wearing the headsets.

Their house of cards that came crumbling down that night, the night Louisville ceased to be a threat to Clemson -- and ceased to be taken seriously as a national power.