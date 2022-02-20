To some tortured Clemson fans, the national titles in 2016 and 2018 feel like a decade ago. So much tumult has happened since, and so much of it virtually impossible to anticipate as recently as 2019 when the Tigers were extending their winning streak to 29 games.

But you could also look at it another way -- as in, those championships and the quarterbacks who delivered them are the gifts that keep on giving.

A year ago, Clemson lost out to Alabama for Ty Simpson and the disappointment lasted about 3.5 seconds. Dabo Swinney merely picked up the phone and hit up Cade Klubnik, who'd been dreaming of going to Clemson since he was a 12-year-old.

As most of you know, Klubnik was instantly floored by what he saw in the celebration at Raymond James Stadium that night in January of 2017. Swinney's messaging and spiritual magnetism were the central part, but not far behind was the Superman in the No. 4 jersey who engineered a takedown of a titan Alabama team.