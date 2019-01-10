Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

What if we told you before the season that Mark Fields wouldn't be a dependable presence for much of the season, and Kyler McMichael, Mario Goodrich and LeAnthony Williams would be limited mostly to garbage-time snaps?

We're guessing there'd have been some panic. As it turns out, Clemson can get through a season just fine when it has two talented corners who stay healthy (and given all the injuries that struck in 2017, the "staying healthy" part is the most important part).

So a commendable job by Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell. And what a way to seal it Monday night with the two coming up huge in exposing Tua Tagovailoa's flaws at decision-making and putting the ball in jeopardy.