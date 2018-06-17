Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The irresistible quarterback storyline has dominated the narrative of Clemson football ever since Trevor Lawrence strapped on an orange helmet for the first time and began spring practice.

This is the topic that fans want to talk about. This is the topic that radio shows ask about first, second and third during our appearances during the offseason.

And it's truly amazing how much this is overshadowing what's taking shape on the other side of the ball.