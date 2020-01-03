THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | LSU ranks 29th nationally in total defense, 27th in scoring defense and 27th in yards per play defense.

Those are not typically numbers sported by the last team standing.

Clemson is coming off a game in which its ace running back was out-rushed 174-36 by the other team's ace running back.

Those are not typically numbers sported by a semifinal team that advances.

What if we told you entering the Fiesta Bowl that J.K. Dobbins would have such a commanding advantage over Travis Etienne while averaging 9.7 yards per rush to Etienne's 3.6?

You'd have sold your tickets, saved all that travel money and called it a season.

But -- and we zeroed in on this theme before the College Football Playoff began -- winning a national championship these days isn't built on traditional foundations.