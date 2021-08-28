 TigerIllustrated - How UGA might attack Clemson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 15:08:25 -0500') }} football Edit

How UGA might attack Clemson

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

How might No. 5 UGA's offense attack No. 3 Clemson next Saturday night in Charlotte?

Georgia's identity is built on being physically punishing, so we believe this will be a revealing examination for Clemson.

How UGA might attack Clemson (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}