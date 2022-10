CLEMSON -- Clemson has shown in the past two weeks that it can bring its own guts.

Now the Tigers get to prove they can bring their own juice.

You're probably looking at Boston College so far this year and thinking the Eagles aren't very good.

You'd be right.

You're probably looking at this game Saturday and thinking Clemson, which strengthened its Top 5 credentials in a convincing thumping of N.C. State, should have no problem with a 2-3 Eagles team.