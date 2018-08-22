Hunter (6-3, 180) emerged as one of the biggest stock-risers during last month’s evaluation period. Rivals.com contributing analyst Dan McDonald , who covers the state of Georgia in particular, recently expressed that he views Hunter as a Rivals100-caliber prospect.

He picked the Tigers over recent offers from Virginia, Michigan State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Providence and others.



“Chase is a hard-nosed, competitive guard that can really make shots,” Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans said. “He’s more of a scorer than a playmaker, but he can also distribute as a secondary facilitator when needed. He’s a good athlete that can also evolve into a dual-threat as a defender.

“He should make his way into the rankings next update and emerge as a four-star as a cusp top-100 prospect.”

Clemson hit a home run with Hunter’s first official visit this past weekend, compelling him to cancel subsequent planned visits to Oklahoma and Georgia as well as potential trips to Virginia and Michigan State.

Yet arguably the most impressive component to Clemson’s early strike was that it beat Georgia and its new staff for a prospect with such strong Bulldogs ties. Hunter’s brother plays football for UGA, while his mother and late father are both former UGA athletes.

Clemson got in early with an offer last April, and assistant coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean established the tightest relationship among his many eventual suitors.

“I had a great visit at Clemson,” Hunter told TigerIllustrated.com. “It was great to really get to sit down and talk with the coaches and to get to meet the whole staff. It was a family atmosphere, and I just felt very comfortable walking around campus.

“They check all the boxes as far as academics and athletics, and I feel they were the best fit for me.”