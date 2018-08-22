Hunter Picks Clemson
Clemson's basketball staff has christened its 2019 recruiting class with a huge early acquisition.
Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake guard Chase Hunter announced his commiment to Clemson on Wednesday.
Hunter (6-3, 180) emerged as one of the biggest stock-risers during last month’s evaluation period. Rivals.com contributing analyst Dan McDonald, who covers the state of Georgia in particular, recently expressed that he views Hunter as a Rivals100-caliber prospect.
He picked the Tigers over recent offers from Virginia, Michigan State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Providence and others.
“Chase is a hard-nosed, competitive guard that can really make shots,” Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans said. “He’s more of a scorer than a playmaker, but he can also distribute as a secondary facilitator when needed. He’s a good athlete that can also evolve into a dual-threat as a defender.
“He should make his way into the rankings next update and emerge as a four-star as a cusp top-100 prospect.”
Clemson hit a home run with Hunter’s first official visit this past weekend, compelling him to cancel subsequent planned visits to Oklahoma and Georgia as well as potential trips to Virginia and Michigan State.
Yet arguably the most impressive component to Clemson’s early strike was that it beat Georgia and its new staff for a prospect with such strong Bulldogs ties. Hunter’s brother plays football for UGA, while his mother and late father are both former UGA athletes.
Clemson got in early with an offer last April, and assistant coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean established the tightest relationship among his many eventual suitors.
“I had a great visit at Clemson,” Hunter told TigerIllustrated.com. “It was great to really get to sit down and talk with the coaches and to get to meet the whole staff. It was a family atmosphere, and I just felt very comfortable walking around campus.
“They check all the boxes as far as academics and athletics, and I feel they were the best fit for me.”
Hunter fills a substantial need at combo guard for the Tigers and projects in a manner comparable to senior standout Marcquise Reed. He is a plus shooter who is athletic and can score at all three levels.
Hunter is the first piece in what could be a monumental recruiting class for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell coming off the Tigers' memorable Sweet 16 run.
With Charleston (S.C.) Porter Gaud five-star point guard Josiah James and Columbia (S.C.) Lower Richland top-50 swingman Christian Brown set to take official visits in the coming weeks, the Tigers are hopeful the foundational pieces fall into place for what could be a huge talent uptick for the program.
“Chase Hunter first caught my eye in April when I went to evaluate 2020 stud Anthony Edwards,” Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi said. “While Edwards was having an off game, Hunter was sticking pull-up jumpers, finishing with athleticism and playing with tremendous energy. That continued throughout the summer and he elevated his stock from a guy that had mostly mid-major offers into that of a bona fide high-major prospect. He’s a pure scorer with upside and he appears to be a very nice fit at Clemson."