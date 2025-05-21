Ideal opportunity for Clemson?

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We're almost three months from the opening primetime showdown between Clemson and LSU at the orange Death Valley, and there are so many compelling themes to this matchup.

There will be loads of talent on both sides, for sure.

But how often do these types of games, or any games, come down to what happens on the line of scrimmage?

At present, we think Clemson has to feel great about its chances of controlling things with its defensive line.

