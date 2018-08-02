THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of the substantial factors in Clemson’s cyclical recruiting success is its track record for playing its newcomers.

The Tigers have used about half of their signees each of the last few years and registered double-digit freshmen playing coming off bigger recruiting classes in 2016 and 2015.

While they look armed to make another run at the ACC championship and the national playoffs with a boatload of returning veterans, there’s no doubt that several of their first-year freshmen will factor into the equation this fall.

In the final installment of our two-part series, TigerIllustrated.com weighs in with our projected instant impact for each true freshman – finishing with the offense.