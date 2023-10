BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has dispensed one offer to an in-state junior to date.

One of the stronger candidates in the potential pool took in his first Death Valley game recently with his mother.

Then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com.

IN-STATE ATHLETE LIKES CLEMSON TRADITION (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!