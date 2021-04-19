In-state lineman prominent on Clemson's radar
As Clemson begins planting seeds with initial targets among the high school rising junior class, an in-state offensive lineman has its attention.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has already emerged as a regional recruit -- one the Tigers want to see at a Dabo Swinney Camp session in June.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news