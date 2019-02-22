In-state wideout likely to visit soon
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson reached out recently to check in on an in-state prospect who’s starting to gather power conference offers.
Cheraw (S.C.) receiver Jalen Coit competed at the 2017 Dabo Swinney Camp, long before he surfaced on recruiting radars.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news