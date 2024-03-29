BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson was pretty well conditioned to Arizona's at-all-costs devotion to accounting for Joe Girard. The Tigers made sure the cost was severe.

Go back and look at those buckets -- including the play Brad Brownell drew up with nine seconds on the shot clock -- and you'll see P.J. Hall slipping those screens.

And slipping into wide open lane space as two defenders followed Girard.

This is a clear illustration of how a scorer can have a monstrous impact on the game even if he's not scoring.

Arizona picked its poison and croaked.

Now it's Alabama's choice, and perhaps their turn to take their last breaths.

