Tigerillustrated.com

The longer a program resides in rare air, the more routine it becomes.

I'm not going to sit here and make the case that simply making the College Football Playoff field has become mundane for Clemson fans, or that the only thing that can truly excite the base is bringing home another national title.

It doesn't seem like the Clemson fan base has reached the point that Alabama's supporters seemed to reach years ago. Clemson folks still seem giddy over the current state of affairs, though some of the meltdowns over a missed recruit do make you wonder if the faithful are on a similar path to being spoiled rotten.

All that is said to offer some context to how this year's preseason camp is being viewed.