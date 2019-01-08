THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Trevor Lawrence walked by himself from the locker room Monday night, headed toward the buses that would whisk Clemson to its team hotel.

A table full of Chick-fil-A boxes was to his left, and a team staffer asked if he was hungry.

"I don't know. My stomach is hurting," Lawrence said as he walked slowly.

Lawrence had a tummy ache. That was the extent of his problems on national-championship night, and Alabama could take no credit for it.