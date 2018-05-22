Tigerillustrated.com

It's been an eventful off-season in Clemson
CLEMSON -- A mere two years ago, the final few remnants of a fragile psyche were voiced by a distinct minority of Clemson's fan base.
Yes, the Tigers had just pushed Alabama to the limit in Glendale with everything at stake. Yes, Dabo Swinney returned an arsenal of pyrotechnic weapons on offense.
But it takes a while to permanently flush the demons of the past. So while most folks were raving about how great the 2016 team could be, some folks were sounding voices of caution about road trips to Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida State.
In Swinney's second full season, the Tigers found a way to lose a game that was theirs against an ascending, Cam Newton-led team that had yet to find its unstoppable groove.
Bobby Dodd Stadium was a house of horrors since Charlie Whitehurst authored victory there in 2003.
And the Tigers hadn't won in Tallahassee since James Davis and Rob Spence lifted them to a 2006 triumph there.
So a faction of Clemson fans was still pessimistic, and they had the scars to prove it. The Tigers took care of their business in all three locales that year on the way to the national title, and now it sounds silly to talk about any demons confronting this program or monkeys on Swinney's back.
This is a long-winded way of getting to the point that an extraordinary flood of transfers isn't enough to bring legitimate concern about a program and a culture that seems bulletproof.
A whopping total of 13 players on the 2017 roster have now left with eligibility remaining. This includes four who left early for the NFL, and a transfer list that increased to nine yesterday when Hunter Johnson announced his departure after one season here.
