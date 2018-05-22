Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- A mere two years ago, the final few remnants of a fragile psyche were voiced by a distinct minority of Clemson's fan base.

Yes, the Tigers had just pushed Alabama to the limit in Glendale with everything at stake. Yes, Dabo Swinney returned an arsenal of pyrotechnic weapons on offense.

But it takes a while to permanently flush the demons of the past. So while most folks were raving about how great the 2016 team could be, some folks were sounding voices of caution about road trips to Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

In Swinney's second full season, the Tigers found a way to lose a game that was theirs against an ascending, Cam Newton-led team that had yet to find its unstoppable groove.

Bobby Dodd Stadium was a house of horrors since Charlie Whitehurst authored victory there in 2003.