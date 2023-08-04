August Camp is here in Clemson, South Carolina.

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is out of the gate with a number of developments we are already tracking.

We have the details in our first camp feature of the day.

IT's HAPPENING - AUGUST CAMP IN CLEMSON IS HERE

*******************************************

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get one year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 67-percent off!

PROMO CODE: TICAMP23

Offer valid through Monday, August 7.

SIGN UP HERE to get your 67% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!