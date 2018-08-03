Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s quarterback battle remains a marathon, not a sprint.

Yet that will probably be easy to forget today when media members are allowed in to observe and shoot photos or news broadcast film of practice’s opening half-hour.

The cameras are going to converge on one space inside the indoor facility where the Tigers will stretch. And that’s planted on the sideline space in front of Kelly Bryant, who’ll be ahead of Trevor Lawrence in the quarterback warm-up line.