From 2003 to mid-2008, there was a receivers coach at Clemson who was always thinking recruiting. No fish was too big for him to pursue, even as some of his fellow assistants wondered why he was wasting his time.

Jeff Scott might not match Dabo Swinney in words per minute or unique sales pitches -- think the back-of-the-business-card contract Swinney made C.J. Spiller sign way back when -- but Scott is just as dogged and relentless in his pursuit of top targets.