Clemson has been on the hunt for big bodies with explosive athleticism at defensive tackle, and it has struck on a priority target.

Johnson (6-3, 295) picked the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, UNC, Virginia and others.

He visited Clemson early last month and then quietly returned Thursday with his mother.



Tigerillustrated.com first told subscribers about Clemson's status with Johnson in this Friday evening update.

Said Johnson in a Monday post-commitment interview with Rivals.com's Adam Friedman:

“I’ve sat in front of a lot coaches and talked to even more. Coach Swinney was very humble and very accepting of the things that help build his program. He doesn’t go out and recruit players that he doesn’t think will be a good fit for his program. He told me he wants me there and thinks I’ll be a good addition. He’s going to help me develop as a man and will work me hard. He’s going to win but that’s not his top priority. The top priority is developing men. He’s not the coach that goes out and offers 2,000 kids. He offered players that he knows will be a good fit in his program to keep the culture going.

“I look forward to working hard to develop myself, become a better person, and be the best football player I can be. If we win football games, we win them but developing as a man and becoming a better person while getting a good education is the top priority. When I said I wanted to be a veterinarian they showed me how they would move my classes around to make my schedule work so that I can take the classes I need to while still being able to work to be the best football player I can be. That and how humble the coaching staff was, how willing they were to embrace their players, and get us to trust the process really spoke to me while I was there."

The lineman was back on Clemson's campus last Thursday and upon departure it was only a matter of time before he would publicly announce his college decision.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates locked onto Johnson as a candidate several months ago and quietly established a strong foundation.

He becomes Clemson’s 12th commitment for this class, but the first on the defensive line.

Clemson now has commitments from eight different states for the class of 2019.

The Tigers' recruiting class now ranks No. 6 in the nation according to Rivals.com.

