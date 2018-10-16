Just like old times?
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
This is being called the Game of the Year in the ACC, and Clemson is favored by more than two touchdowns.
It's beginning to feel a lot like the 1990s in this league.
With Clemson playing the role of rampaging Florida State, Florida State playing the role of middling Clemson, and Dabo Swinney making a fairly resounding case that he's the new Bobby Bowden.
And with no one else posing a serious threat to the league's supreme being.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news