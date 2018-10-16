Ticker
Just like old times?

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

This is being called the Game of the Year in the ACC, and Clemson is favored by more than two touchdowns.

It's beginning to feel a lot like the 1990s in this league.

With Clemson playing the role of rampaging Florida State, Florida State playing the role of middling Clemson, and Dabo Swinney making a fairly resounding case that he's the new Bobby Bowden.

And with no one else posing a serious threat to the league's supreme being.

Dabo Swinney and then Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden meet at midfield in Doak Campbell Stadium back in 2008.
Getty
