This is being called the Game of the Year in the ACC, and Clemson is favored by more than two touchdowns.

It's beginning to feel a lot like the 1990s in this league.

With Clemson playing the role of rampaging Florida State, Florida State playing the role of middling Clemson, and Dabo Swinney making a fairly resounding case that he's the new Bobby Bowden.

And with no one else posing a serious threat to the league's supreme being.