THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Summer is the time for lists.

Here a list, there a list, everywhere a list as coaches take vacation and anticipation builds for early August when everyone takes the field for camp.

Tigerillustrated.com is undertaking the challenge of ranking Clemson’s Top 25 players for 2019, and what a challenge it is given the talent that stocks the depth chart of the program that’s aspiring to win its third national championship in four years.

This isn’t just some throwaway ranking we came up with in 10 minutes. We spent considerable time evaluating production to date, developments we’ve picked up over the offseason, and anticipated upside for 2019.

So while Derion Kendrick hasn’t done much of note to date, his ranking is going to be significantly influenced by the widely-held feeling that he is in prime position to flourish this season on both sides of the ball.