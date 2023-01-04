K.J. Henry declares for NFL Draft
CLEMSON -- Veteran Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry announced Wednesday his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!
Henry, a second-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-American in 2022, becomes the third starting defensive lineman for the Tigers to declare for the draft, joining defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy. Starting linebacker Trenton Simpson declared for the draft last month.
Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com
The Winston-Salem (N.C.) native was a member of Clemson's 2018 recruiting class and like Bresee, Simpson and Murphy, earned five-star billing from Rivals.com out of high school.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Last fall Henry totaled 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Throughout his Clemson career Henry accumulated 124 stops, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
The 2022 season was by far the best of his collegiate career.
Henry, a three-time All-ACC Honor Roll selection, earned a degree in Sports Communication in December of 2020.
Defensive end is expected to be the biggest question mark on Clemson's roster entering spring practice.
Clemson defensive linemen (T) Tyler Davis, (T) Ruke Orhorhoro and (E) Xavier Thomas have yet to announce their intentions for 2023.
Get ready for Clemson Football in 2023 with your officially-licensed CADE KLUBNIK jersey HERE!