CLEMSON -- Veteran Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry announced Wednesday his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Henry, a second-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-American in 2022, becomes the third starting defensive lineman for the Tigers to declare for the draft, joining defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy. Starting linebacker Trenton Simpson declared for the draft last month.

The Winston-Salem (N.C.) native was a member of Clemson's 2018 recruiting class and like Bresee, Simpson and Murphy, earned five-star billing from Rivals.com out of high school.

Last fall Henry totaled 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.