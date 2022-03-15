Keeping it simple
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
----------------------------------------------
CLEMSON -- Brent Venables made an appearance at Clemson's practice Monday afternoon on his spring-break return to his old digs.
The guys on the offensive side were probably glad he was an observer only.
The first week or so of spring practice and August camp was never fun for the offense over the decade-long Venables era.
The ideal mode of an offense is to deliberately install the offense from the ground up while the defense does the same.
Let's just say things were less than ideal for the offense when Venables was around. There was no such thing as dipping your toe into the water to ease into it with him; this guy was immediately doing cannonballs in the form of all manner of blitzes and unpredictable looks.
Before we go any further, don't misunderstand: We're not saying Venables' kitchen-sink approach in practice was a negative in general. The long-term evidence suggests it was a great positive because it prepared Clemson's offense for just about everything it would see when the games began.
But you can make a strong case that, at this point in time, the simplified approach is the way to go on both sides of the ball.
After the 2020 season, Nick Saban reflected on the effects of massive turnover on his staff over the previous five years. From 2016-19, the Crimson Tide had four offensive coordinators, four receivers coaches, four special-teams coordinators and three defensive coordinators.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news