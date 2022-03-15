Keeping it simple

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

CLEMSON -- Brent Venables made an appearance at Clemson's practice Monday afternoon on his spring-break return to his old digs.

The guys on the offensive side were probably glad he was an observer only.

The first week or so of spring practice and August camp was never fun for the offense over the decade-long Venables era.

The ideal mode of an offense is to deliberately install the offense from the ground up while the defense does the same.

Let's just say things were less than ideal for the offense when Venables was around. There was no such thing as dipping your toe into the water to ease into it with him; this guy was immediately doing cannonballs in the form of all manner of blitzes and unpredictable looks.