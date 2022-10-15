Clemson hung on for a 34-28 victory, handing Florida State its third consecutive defeat after a 4-0 start.

But we're guessing the team is going to hear a lot about killer instinct over the next few days. About learning how to keep your foot on the opponent's throat.

Yes, this team is 7-0. Yes, the Tigers won their seventh straight game over Florida State and were so close to making it truly ugly Saturday night.

When you're up 20 early in the second half and then end it thanking heavens that Brannon Spector got his hands on an onside kick, chances are you're going to be less than ecstatic on the flight home.

This team was so good late in the second quarter and early in the third, taking total control after some truly anxious moments.

The strip sack by Myles Murphy and recovery by Tyler Davis. The long runs and kickoff returns by Will Shipley. The trickery that felt like a dagger when DJ Uiagalelei hit Davis Allen for the long touchdown. And even the goal-line stand by the defense early in the fourth quarter that produced a turnover on downs.

They did so much right in this game. But they left the door open to the point where they had to sweat out an onside kick before Spector made the recovery with 2:16 left.

The final statistics certainly did not tell the story of the game. Florida State out-gained Clemson 460-370 and even out-rushed the Tigers 254-203.

The Seminoles had 76 plays, 28 first downs and were 7-of-13 on third downs.

Yet the difference in the game does not have a category in the box score. Clemson continued to thrive in the "middle eight," that vital time spanning the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

Down 14-7 at one point, Clemson rattled off 27 consecutive points and 17 of them came during that middle eight.

Uiagalelei threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on a 15-of-23 clip while running for 26 yards on 14 carries.

Shipley ran for 121 yards on 20 carries, including a big 36-yarder after Davis recovered Murphy's forced fumble of Jordan Travis. Add in the fast-and-ferocious 69-yard kickoff return to start the second half and the six catches for 48 yards, and Shipley had 27 touches for 238 all-purpose yards.

Clemson extended its nation's-long winning streak to 13 games, and Alabama's loss at Tennessee reminded of the difficulty of life at the top.

Through seven games last year the Tigers were 4-3. So fans will probably take 7-0 with a suddenly interesting home date with undefeated Syracuse up next.

But if they can be greedy they'd like to see a killer instinct.

