CLEMSON -- The quarterback topic at Clemson is never uninteresting.

That's just the nature of a position that's so vital in general, and one that's been directly tied to the Tigers' brilliance -- and, more recently, their slide from college football's elite class.

At present, what makes Clemson's current situation at quarterback not just interesting but even fascinating is tied to developments elsewhere.

You might've read that three elite programs elsewhere in Athens, Columbus and Tuscaloosa lost elite quarterbacks.

Superb triggermen remain in other locales -- Caleb Williams at USC, Drake Maye at North Carolina, Sam Hartman now at Notre Dame -- but 2023 presents an opportunity for Clemson to reassert itself in the lead pack of quarterback factories.

And that's the expectation, correct? How can it not be when your starting quarterback was the top-ranked at his position in the 2022 recruiting class, and the No. 3 player overall according to Rivals.com?