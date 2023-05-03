Klubnik's high bar
CLEMSON -- The quarterback topic at Clemson is never uninteresting.
That's just the nature of a position that's so vital in general, and one that's been directly tied to the Tigers' brilliance -- and, more recently, their slide from college football's elite class.
At present, what makes Clemson's current situation at quarterback not just interesting but even fascinating is tied to developments elsewhere.
You might've read that three elite programs elsewhere in Athens, Columbus and Tuscaloosa lost elite quarterbacks.
Superb triggermen remain in other locales -- Caleb Williams at USC, Drake Maye at North Carolina, Sam Hartman now at Notre Dame -- but 2023 presents an opportunity for Clemson to reassert itself in the lead pack of quarterback factories.
And that's the expectation, correct? How can it not be when your starting quarterback was the top-ranked at his position in the 2022 recruiting class, and the No. 3 player overall according to Rivals.com?
That's a lot of pressure on a kid who just arrived here from Texas 16 months ago.
A lot of pressure given that the receivers of late have looked nothing like the guys catching balls thrown by Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
But Dabo Swinney's decision to fire Brandon Streeter after just one season as offensive coordinator sent a fairly resounding message that the head coach didn't pin all the problems on DJ Uiagalelei and his jaw-dropping tumble from supposed sure-thing Heisman candidate to someone who's now just trying to win the starting job at Oregon State.
The idea here is that a legitimately refreshed offensive system, combined with better development at quarterback, will lead to Cade Klubnik blossoming as a sophomore even given the limitations that seem apparent at wideout.
