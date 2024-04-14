The Tigers improved to 29-6 overall and 11-4 in the ACC. The Wolfpack, who won the series 2-1, fell to 20-13 overall and 10-8 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Freshman righthander Aidan Knaak pitched 8.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts to lead No. 2 Clemson to a 7-0 victory over NC State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Knaak (3-0), who threw 97 pitches (71 strikes), earned the win by allowing just two hits, both infield singles, no runs and one walk. It was the longest outing of his career and tied his career high for strikeouts. He retired the first 14 batters of the game before Brandon Butterworth reached on an infield single in the fifth inning. He did not allow a baserunner past second base and allowed just one past first base.

NC State starter Cooper Consiglio (1-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers finally broke through in the seventh inning after putting their first two batters on base. Jacob Hinderleider ripped a run-scoring single for the game’s first run. Two batters later, Jarren Purify flared a run-scoring double. Tryston McCladdie doubled the score again with a squeeze bunt that plated two runs for his first career RBIs, then Cam Cannarella grounded a run-scoring single.

In the eighth inning, Purify lofted a run-scoring single and Hinderleider scored on a wild pitch.

Alden Mathes added two hits for the Tigers.

Austin Gordon pitched the final inning for Clemson, allowing a walk with no hits.

The Tigers host Charlotte on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

