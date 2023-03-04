South Carolina broke through with three runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Talmadge LeCroy’s two-run single to tie the score 3-3.

The Tigers scored first in the fifth inning on Chad Fairey’s two-run single, then they added a third run in the frame.

The Gamecocks, who evened the series 1-1 and snapped Clemson’s five-game winning streak in the rivalry series, improved to 10-1, while the Tigers fell to 5-5.

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Carson Hornung’s three-run homer in the seventh inning gave No. 23 South Carolina an 8-7 lead in its 11-9 victory over Clemson at Fluor Field on Saturday afternoon.

After escaping a jam to end the sixth inning, Clemson plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning to regain the lead, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single to break a 3-3 tie and Blake Wright’s two-run double.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Gamecocks responded with five runs, four of which were unearned, to take the lead. Hornung’s three-run homer on a 1-2 pitch with two outs put South Carolina on top.

South Carolina added three insurance runs in the eighth inning.

Will Taylor hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, but the Tigers fell short.

Matthew Becker (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Jay Dill (1-1) suffered the loss. Clemson freshman starter Tristan Smith allowed just two hits and no runs in 4.2 innings of work (75 pitches). Joe Allen (0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER), Ethan Darden, Reed Garris and Rocco Reid (0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) also joined Dill in getting relief work.

Freshman Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single. Benjamin Blackwell, Taylor and Fairey each had two his apiece.

Clemson first-baseman Caden Grice, who was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, was tossed out of the game in the ninth inning for arguing with the home plate umpire on a called strike and as a result will not play on Sunday.

The series concludes Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN3.com - SEC Network+.

