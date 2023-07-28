BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's third major recruiting Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with recruiting intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson fans.

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- More on Rockledge (Ga.) four-star defensive back and recent UGA decommit Jaylen Heyward.

-- Why Clemson isn't involved with a particular uncommitted Rivals100 offensive lineman.

-- Additional insight on Clemson's use of NIL as a retention tool for veteran, key, players.

-- We share more behind-the-scenes insight on the recruitment of several current Clemson football players.

-- Our update on one of the top underclassman recruits in the state of Alabama.

-- Additional details on Clemson's recruiting strategy at wide receiver from now until the remainder of the 2023-2024 cycle.

LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!