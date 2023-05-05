Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's third major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with recruiting intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson fans.

Some of the highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Additional intel on Jefferson (Ga.) Rivals100 member and longtime Clemson target Sammy Brown, the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker recruit.

-- More on incoming freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown of Greenville.

-- A note on prized portal guard and recent Clemson visitor Joe Girard.

-- More insight on the NCAA Transfer Portal.

-- Additional info on Clemson's offensive line recruiting board.

-- More info on incoming freshmen wideouts Ronan Hanafin and Misun Kelley.

-- How often do Clemson coaches pitch the program's NFL Draftees to prospects during the recruiting process?

-- More info on linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: More DEALS on Clemson apparel at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!