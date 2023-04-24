Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

CLEMSON -- Two of Clemson's more jarring press-conference moments from the 2022 season came within a 24-hour period on Nov. 26th and 27th.

Tensions were of course high after a home loss to South Carolina that wrecked a seven-year undefeated run at Death Valley, and an eight-game winning streak over the Gamecocks.

Shortly after the game, Brandon Streeter was asked a totally fair question about whether he considered making a change at quarterback. Streeter melted down in such a way that made you wonder if he was cut out to handle such a high-profile, high-pressure job, saying there was zero doubt DJ Uiagalelei was the best quarterback.

A day later, this writer asked Dabo Swinney if the pecking order at quarterback would remain the same moving into the ACC Championship against North Carolina. Swinney responded in the form of a question, asking if we were implying that Uiagalelei was the only reason Clemson lost the previous day.

Both coaches went overboard in their defense of their flailing quarterback, and that's important context in the midst of Uiagalelei's recent comments to Bruce Feldman, the respected college football voice who visited with DJ at Oregon State.

Uiagalelei had something to get off his chest about his three seasons spent at Clemson after traveling across the country to play for Swinney.

Uiagalelei isn't a bad person. It's possible to strongly disagree with his approach here while also not demonizing him as a punk and an enemy of the place he left. But we think these choice words to Feldman are like a lot of his passes the last two seasons:

They miss the mark.

