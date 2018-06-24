Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Trevor Lawrence might already be the most celebrated recruit in Clemson history and he hasn't even played a down yet.

Sounds kind of crazy to attach that distinction upon him, but it's certainly arguable. With his long mane of hair and his reputation as the best incoming player in the country, he already had a kind of mythic status from the first moment he walked through town. The screams and shrieks from young children and co-eds bring the feel of the Beatles making their first trip to the United States. There's not yet been crying or fainting that we can document, but the aura around Lawrence is just different from what accompanied Deshaun Watson's arrival four years ago -- or any former Tiger at anytime in history, as best as we can tell.