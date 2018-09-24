Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not in a position to publicly comment on whether he had made a decision on the Tigers' pecking order at quarterback Sunday night, telling reporters in his weekly teleconference that he was "not going to address any of that tonight." At the time of the 6 p.m. teleconference, Swinney had not yet had an opportunity to meet with Lawrence or veteran quarterback Kelly Bryant, as players had Sunday off.



Bryant started all 14 games at quarterback in 2017, leading Clemson to a third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff and a 12-2 record. The former Wren standout started all four games this season, but with Lawrence logging substantial playing time and gaining ground on the senior.

Lawrence completed over 72-percent of his passes in Clemson's 49-21 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, throwing for four touchdowns. That performance sparked further questions over whether the freshman had perhaps supplanted Bryant on the depth chart.