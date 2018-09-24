Lawrence named starting QB
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON -- The time has finally come for freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The five-star true freshman was officially named Clemson's starting quarterback Monday, listed as the starter on the coaching staff's depth chart for Saturday's upcoming game versus Syracuse (4-0).
ALSO READ: Monday Insider | The right time | Turning point | Swinney's Sunday Night Teleconference
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not in a position to publicly comment on whether he had made a decision on the Tigers' pecking order at quarterback Sunday night, telling reporters in his weekly teleconference that he was "not going to address any of that tonight." At the time of the 6 p.m. teleconference, Swinney had not yet had an opportunity to meet with Lawrence or veteran quarterback Kelly Bryant, as players had Sunday off.
Bryant started all 14 games at quarterback in 2017, leading Clemson to a third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff and a 12-2 record. The former Wren standout started all four games this season, but with Lawrence logging substantial playing time and gaining ground on the senior.
Lawrence completed over 72-percent of his passes in Clemson's 49-21 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, throwing for four touchdowns. That performance sparked further questions over whether the freshman had perhaps supplanted Bryant on the depth chart.
|COMPLETION %
|PASSING YARDS
|TD
|INT
|QB RATING
|
65%
|
600
|
9
|
2
|
191.8
The former Rivals100 member and US Army All-American has thrown for a team-high nine touchdowns and 600 yards this season, despite his status as a backup.
Lawrence, a native of Cartersville, Ga., was the nation's No. 1-rated football recruit overall regardless of position by Rivals.com last winter, the highest-rated prospect acquisition in Clemson history.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later today.
September DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Take advantage of TONs of September DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at the Tiger Fan Shop online!!
Click HERE to see everything in inventory!