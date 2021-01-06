 TigerIllustrated - Lawrence bids farewell, begins NFL journey
CLEMSON -- Clemson quarterback and Heisman runner-up Trevor Lawrence officially said goodbye to Clemson on Wednesday in a video posted on social media.

Lawrence, who guided Clemson to a national championship in 2018 and lost just two games in his career as a starting quarterback, is expected to be the first pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft later this spring.

