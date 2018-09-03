Tigerillustrated.com

LAWRENCE : "Yeah, obviously I like getting to play so it's been good. I really think the coaches have done a good job of handling the whole thing."

LAWRENCE : "Haven't looked at it much yet. Trying to focus on Texas A&M. Thought I was pretty good overall. Missed some throws that I wish I could've got. Overall, decision-making was pretty good."

CLEMSON -- Clemson five-star true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence faced reporters on Labor Day to discuss his debut versus Furman, as well as look ahead to Saturday night's showdown versus Texas A&M in College Station, TX.

Q: Is it hard to get used to for a quarterback who's used to being the guy?



LAWRENCE: "Not really. It's been like that since I've been on campus so I'm pretty used to it by now. Coaches have done a good job of rotating us and being straightforward with us on what they're going to do and their expectations."

Q: The way Kelly has embraced you, what has that meant to you?

LAWRENCE: "It's helped a lot. It would definitely be a big stress if the guy in front of me wasn't taking it well and not wanting to help me out. That would definitely make it a lot harder. He's done a great job of helping me out and being there for me. It really shows his character."

Q: Do you feel like you're still chasing him?

LAWRENCE: "Just whatever the coaches want to do. I don't really know how to phrase that. But I know he started on Saturday and I came in afterward so right now that's where we're at. I'm just going to keep working and play well when I go in."

Q: You did the same thing as a freshman in high school. Has that informed you at all in this situation?

LAWRENCE: "It's definitely helped me just as far as keeping a level head, keep working hard. Same situation as when I was a freshman in high school. I played but I didn't start at first, kind of went through the season and kept just playing well when I went in and it worked out. I'm just going to keep doing that."

Q: There hasn't been a lot of separation between you two. What do you think gives him that slight edge?

LAWRENCE: "I don't know. I'm sure you guys have asked the coaches and they've told y'all. But we don't really talk about -- they don't tell us why he starts, really. It's just, we'd gone through practice and they felt like he earned the position. I think he really did a good job this fall in camp and practiced really well. That's all I have to really say about that."

Q: What's the adjustment been like for you going from high school to stepping into a bigger spotlight with more media attention?

LAWRENCE: "It's definitely a lot more people. In high school there would be a few after the game and I could just kind of control it and get out of there and do whatever I wanted to do. But now it's more structured. It's been good. Saturday in talking to the media, no one was pushy with questions and stuff. It was pretty relaxed. It was good."

Q: Is it frustrating that coaches aren't really telling you what separates you from Kelly? Or does it help you focus on you need to improve in all areas?

LAWRENCE: "I think it definitely has helped me. And they have done a good job of handling it. They've made it clear to us kind of what the situation is but they've also given us opportunities to grow and get better and compete."

Q: Do you have the latitude to check out of plays?

LAWRENCE: "In certain situations, yeah. It depends on the play and the situation. But I'm definitely getting a lot more comfortable doing that. In the spring I wouldn't have said the same thing. I wasn't as comfortable. But going through spring and fall camp I've gotten a lot better at knowing what's going on. And seeing our defense, with as much stuff as they throw at us, it's really helped get ready for other teams. On Saturday it's not as confusing as what we see in practice."

Q: Do you think what you did in the spring game might have created the mistaken impression on the outside that you were a finished product entering the season and didn't have any flaws?

LAWRENCE: "I don't know, honestly. If you really watched the spring game, there was a lot of things I could have done better. Just from an outsider perspective, maybe some people thought that. But knowing what I know and what the coaches know, there were definitely some things I could have corrected and some things I didn't do very well. I don't really know how to answer that."

Q: Did you and Kelly click right from the start or was there maybe some awkwardness?

LAWRENCE: "I wouldn't say awkwardness, but I think any time a new guy comes in there's that stage of just getting to know everyone and feeling out everybody's personalities. I knew Chase before. But Kelly, I had to get to know him a little better. I wouldn't say awkwardness, but we weren't as close as we are now just because we didn't know each other really."