CLEMSON | Kelly Bryant was part of a prominent storyline entering the 2019 season as high-profile transfer quarterbacks looked for bigger and better things. Bryant from Clemson to Missouri. Jalen Hurts from Alabama to Oklahoma. Justin Fields from Georgia to Ohio State. Two of those three figures are still very much relevant, with Hurts guiding the Sooners back to the playoffs and Fields as the catalyst the Buckeyes needed to get back to the CFP -- back to another meeting with their nemesis from Upstate South Carolina. Bryant, by comparison, is an obscurity.

In Kelly Bryant's only season at Missouri, the Tigers missed a bowl game and head coach Barry Odom was fired. (AP)

He went to Missouri with hopes of proving he can play quarterback in the NFL, and maybe proving that Dabo Swinney used too quick a hook after four games in 2018 when he went with Trevor Lawrence as the starter at quarterback. It was not fun for anyone at Clemson to see Bryant struggling through his final season of eligibility as the Tigers from Columbia averaged 11.8 points per game over their final six games. If you were pulling against Bryant in his quest to realize the potential he believes he has, then something is wrong with you. But you can be his biggest fan and still acknowledge the reality that he was the same quarterback at his second stop that he was at his first -- with far less talent around him. The same could be said of Tavien Feaster's foray into the transfer portal, and to Columbia, as he looked for the proper showcase of his talents in his final year of eligibility. Feaster did finish as South Carolina's leading rusher, at 672 yards, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry with five touchdowns.

South Carolina finished 4-8 in Tavien Feaster's only season in Columbia. (AP)

But an injury-ravaged offense that spent most of the season stuck in mud was not what Feaster had in mind when he decided on the Gamecocks. South Carolina averaged less than 20 points a game against FBS opposition and produced a 13.8-point average in its final five games while failing to reach the end zone in its final two games against Texas A&M and Clemson. We can't say definitively that Bryant and Feaster made the wrong decisions. We can be skeptical of their choices, sure. We can wonder whether Bryant's best path to the NFL might've been at a different position. We can wonder whether Feaster might've had a better opportunity to showcase himself right where he spent the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons. But blasting college kids for believing in themselves and what recruiters at other schools are telling them? We'll pass. All that said, we can say with full confidence that the stories of players who have transferred from Clemson present compelling cautionary tales for those who might be considering transfers now and in the future. We should make a clear distinction here: Chase Brice's possible -- and we think likely -- transfer is an event no one should second-guess. The kid has stuck it out longer than most would have, and now it makes perfect sense for him to graduate and then play two years as a starter elsewhere. He has played a lot the past two seasons, and not just in blowouts. His crowning moment, of course, was when he came to the rescue against Syracuse. Earlier this season, we thought Georgia would make perfect sense for Brice. But that was based on the assumption that Jake Fromm would go pro. Now it seems clear Fromm needs to return for 2020, in which case Brice would be smart to go somewhere else.

2019 could be Chase Brice's last season in a Clemson uniform. (Getty)

And he would have plenty of interest from Power 5 schools. Brice said late in the season that he's scheduled to graduate in May. Graduates, of course, can transfer to another school and play right away. Brice's transfer would fall into the category of being fully supported by the coaching staff. Some others, including Feaster's, would fall more into the head-scratcher category. Travis Etienne has carried it 182 times for 1,500 yards this year. Lyn-J Dixon has 102 attempts for 619 yards. Maybe Dixon was just better than Feaster anyway. But we think there would have been enough touches for Feaster to provide a better showcase at Clemson than he did this season in Columbia -- particularly given how much the Tigers' offense has incorporated running backs into the passing game this year. Last June, Shaq Smith abruptly announced his transfer to Maryland. The move made some sense because that's where he's from and he had connections to coaches on the Terrapins' staff. But visions of Smith becoming a standout will have to wait until next year, his final season of eligibility; he had just 28 tackles this season while playing in 11 games on a 3-9 team.

After transferring from Clemson in the spring, linebacker Shaq Smith saw Maryland finish just 3-9 overall and 1-8 in conference play. (Getty)