BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

If Clemson's offense can have its way with Notre Dame, you'd think it can maul Georgia Tech, which ranks 126th nationally in total defense.

But the past three seasons have delivered plenty of lessons on the difference between "can" and "will."

Dabo Swinney's team took a big step forward last Saturday.

You can argue a bigger one is available to them this Saturday.

LESSONS LEARNED (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!