Lindell Zanders appears on The Clemson Dubcast

Lindell Zanders, father of Clemson safety Lannden Zanders, joins longtime Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to share the deeply personal story of the family's home burning down last month in Shelby, N.C.

Lannden was home alone at the time, and an ember from a back-yard fire pit ended up catching the back porch on fire and then leading to the house. Lindell said he spent $200,000 to build the house 20 years ago, and now to build the same house it would cost $450,000 because of various factors including the cost of lumber.

The family was angered and hurt by various headlines that mischaracterized Lannden's role in starting the fire. The worst was from aggregation-based site FanSided, whose headline was: "Clemson football player obsessed with fire accidentally burns family home down."

Lindell has remarkable perspective and peace of mind from the life-changing event. He said he's yet to even shed a tear over losing his home, as he said he is grateful that he still has his two sons.

This is a great listen, so join us on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast.