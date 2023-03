CLEMSON -- When Garrett Riley was hired to fix the machine, an assumption was created that the old machine was being taken to the junkyard.

Though there will certainly be new elements to what Riley brings -- and, Clemson fans hope, a return to the old ways of prolific offense -- it's a misnomer to suggest a lot of the structure won't be the same.

And much of the carryover would probably be felt at the line of scrimmage, where second-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin saw a lot of familiar looks when he studied Riley's recent history at TCU and SMU.